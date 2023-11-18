Tijuana City Council bans ballads glorifying drugs and crime

The Tijuana City Council on Nov. 15 approved the sanction of anyone who transmits, exhibits, interprets, reproduces or allows public shows that promote the culture of violence or praise crime and criminals also known as narcocorridos.

"The main thing is to take care of the mental health of children and adolescents because no matter how many weapons this municipality seizes, no matter how many arrests we make, the most important thing is to take care of the mental health that begins with the eyes and ears; that is why I thank this city council for the risk it’s taking since the criticism will be very high due to the economic loss that could represent a small group of singers," said Montserrat Caballero Ramirez, Mayor of Tijuana, during the session.

Regulation reforms

The Tijuana City Council said that the reforms made to the city’s Code of Ordinances, as well as to the city’s Public Entertainment Regulations, seek to mitigate the security problem, as well as to guarantee the right of all residents of Tijuana to a life free of violence.

This, through the restriction of exhibiting, exposing, interpreting or reproducing music, videos, images, shows or any other similar thing that promotes the culture of violence, advocates crime or authors of illicit acts.

The amendments to the Public Entertainment Regulations of the City of Tijuana establish the prohibition of such content in the presentation of shows and public entertainment.

Fines for disregarding these provisions will range between 6,000 and 12,000 times the daily value of the Unidad de Medida y Actualización (UMAS), a resource that, according to the City of Tijuana, will be destined to municipal programs for the prevention, treatment, and control of addictions. Fines could range up to $70,000.

Not all corridos are prohibited

The Mayor asked not to misrepresent the initiative presented by Councilman José Refugio Cañada, and assured that all artists are welcome in Tijuana and even acknowledged that corridos are part of Mexican folklore.