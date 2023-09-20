Latin artist Peso Pluma's Tijuana concert canceled after possible narco threats

The record label for Latin music star Peso Pluma has canceled his tour stop in Tijuana, Mexico after threats were allegedly made against the artist.

According to reports, three threatening messages showed up in various areas of Baja California on Sept. 12 directed at the Latin musician. The messages were potentially connected to organized crime and hinted at violence if he showed up for the Tijuana concert.

The messages prompted an investigation from the Baja California government and Tijuana mayor Montserrat Caballero said the city would determine whether or not to move forward with the event.

But Peso Pluma's team did not wait for the Mayor to make a decision. On Wednesday, Double P Records, the artist's own record label, posted on its Instagram stories that the show on Oct. 14 at Estadio Caliente would be canceled "for the safety of everyone involved," the message read in Spanish.

The post did not confirm if the cancelation was tied to the threats and it was not immediately clear if the show would be rescheduled or if ticketholders would be refunded.

Peso Pluma is currently on his "Doble P" tour and has canceled other stops, including one this week in Chicago, although it is not clear if the cancelations were in connection to the threats. The "Ella Baila Sola" artist is scheduled to stop in Chula Vista on Sept. 30 Chula Vista and there has been no indication it will be canceled.

An arrest was made in the case last Wednesday but an investigation by the Baja California Attorney General's Office is ongoing.

Mayor Caballero said she was not surprised by the situation.

“These guys (the artists) defend crime, so you can't pretend to apologize for crime and only receive the rewards, there are also consequences and here the consequences are clear,” Caballero said in Spanish.

The mayor is referring to the fact that Peso Pluma -- in addition to big hits like "Ella baila sola," "Tulum" and "Plebada," -- also has songs whose lyrics refer to the drug trafficking and violence, including references to Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán and his children.

Peso Pluma, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, is part of a new wave of artists who sing Spanish "corridos," or narrative ballads that tell stories of struggle. He's hot off his debut at the MTV Music Awards, where he performed his son "Lady Gaga." According to Billboard, it was a history-making moment as the Guadalajara native was the first artist to perform a corridor at the award show.