Spring Valley residents criticize San Diego County's flood response

Some San Diego County leaders are promising a helping hand while flood victims in unincorporated areas of the county are bailing themselves out.

Residents in Spring Valley, one of the worst-hit areas, say they feel like they're being ignored.

Three days after flooding on the corner of Tyler Street and Central Avenue, residents are still finding themselves in need of rescue.

"I am actually going to a mold restoration," flood victim Amani Jenkins said. "All my stuff was in the backyard. Everything was destroyed with water."

Jenkins and neighbor Miguel Castro find the county's response to their hardship lackluster.

"The water came in that way, then came in through the back," Castro said.

"We need assistance," Jenkins said.

The water channel at the corner became clogged with debris and spilled into the streets.

"They could have taken action and cleaned the canal regularly instead of waiting for this to happen," flood victim Jose Santana said.

Some county leaders offered their sincerities and concerns in a press conference on Thursday afternoon. They also offered the services of some nonprofit organizations and what donations they could collect.

When NBC 7 asked County Supervisor Chairperson Nora Vargas if there was available county money for this emergency, the answer was no or not yet.

"We have to have a special meeting to be able to do that work at our next board meeting," Vargas said.

A spokesperson for the county's Health and Human Services Agency told NBC 7 that 289 hotel vouchers were distributed through its inclement weather program but couldn't say if it was more or less than the week before.

"They need to get people into hotels is what they need to do," Castro said. "There is water damage in there and kids living there."

Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe says her former city council district has dumpsters. Her current district will get one this Saturday at the New Seasons Church — not in the neighborhoods.

"Get some dumpsters. Get the debris cleaned up. Get the houses checked," Jenkins said.

Vargas says the county is doing everything it can and that the plan is working.

"They are as prepared as you can be without knowing a natural disaster is coming," Vargas said.

At the corner of Tyler Street and Central Avenue, residents say they have a better plan.

“If they could actually send resources to help the people clean their houses like mold remediation, especially mold,“ Jenkins said.

”They have to do something about the storm drain. The water actually went above the street,” Castro said.

The disconnect may be the difference between what neighbors need and what they are getting.

The county says it is opening a local assistance center this Sunday at the Spring Valley Library for insurance questions and any available help through some nonprofits.

