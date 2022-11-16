Why Klay Thompson Turned to Boating, Reading During Lengthy Injury Rehabs

Klay explains why he turned to boating, reading during rehab originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson's return to the NBA after two devastating lower leg injuries has been well-documented.

However, during his time rehabbing his ACL and Achilles injuries, Thompson turned to boating and reading to help keep his mind right throughout the process.

In 2020, the 32-year-old bought a 37-foot fishing boat and it was a way for Thompson to fill the void that basketball used to occupy.

Thompson became so engrossed in his new hobby that he prefers to do all the menial work himself, electing not to hire a crew to do the work for him.

"What's the point of that," Thompson told ESPN senior writer Ramona Shelburne. "It's like being in the Boy Scouts.

"It's very Zen."

For Thompson, being around and out in the water has been a calming presence for him, which his father, Mychal Thompson, believes comes from his Bahamian roots.

Golden State's sharpshooter even mentioned that the water has healing properties and often goes for a swim, even before NBA Finals games, to get his mind right.

Recently, the Warriors' star was mesmerized by the ocean during a press conference on Nov. 6 -- conducting the entire sequence staring at the ocean -- showing just how much water means to him.

While being around the water helped Thompson during the two seasons he missed, he also told Shelburne that he read books to supplement the rehab process. The elder Thompson recalls the younger as an avid reader, always reading books even at a very young age.

"I read 'Embrace the Game' and 'Danger Zone,' which was my favorite novel as a kid. 'Young, Black, Rich and Famous' by Dr. Tood Boyd," Thompson continued to Shelburne. "I also read just other random ocean books, freaking 'Blue Water Hunters' because I love to spearfish."

Along with buying his own fishing boat and reading, Thompson also formed a special bond with a multi-colored basketball that was given to him by the Harlem Globetrotters.

Thompson recalls dribbling, shooting around and just playing with the ball during his rehab process and it became his way of staying attached to the game.

Although Thompson has gotten off to a slow start in the 2022-23 NBA season, those around him continue to have his back and want to see him succeed, in spite of what pundits have said about him.

If Thompson is able to keep up his routine of boating and reading, Warriors fans are hopeful that they will be able to see some semblance of Thompson's pre-injury self.

