Watch Lamont Butler Sink Buzzer-Beater to Send SDSU to National Championship

Watch SDSU's Lamont Butler hit game-winning buzzer-beater vs. FAU originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Within a matter of seconds, the entire tide changed in NRG Stadium thanks to San Diego State guard Lamont Butler.

Butler sunk a buzzer-beater on Saturday to lift the No. 5 Aztecs to their first ever National Championship game while ending No. 9 Florida Atlantic's improbable run through the tournament.

Despite San Diego State's impressive comeback to reduce a 14-point deficit, the Owls seemed to have an answer for everything and that they'd once again hold on to a one-point lead in the final moments of play.

Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis drove down the lane but missed with less than 10 seconds remaining. San Diego State's Nathan Mensah pulled down the rebound and immediately found Butler for the outlet pass. Despite having one timeout in his pocket, Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher opted to let his team run in transition, and Butler absolutely delivered.

The junior dribbled short to the right corner and looked like he might fall victim to the buzzer before crossing over to his left, pulling up for a jumper and sinking the shot over the outstretched arm of freshman guard Nick Boyd with time expiring.

LAMONT BUTLER WINS IT AT THE BUZZER 😱



THE AZTECS ARE #NATIONALCHAMPIONSHIP BOUND 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/2sqxu5g05j — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2023

Butler's teammates were on the court in a matter of seconds, seemingly showing they never doubted the shot.

Asked about the strategic decision to not call a timeout, Dutcher said he simply "ran out plays" and just let the rest take care of itself.