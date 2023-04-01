San Diego State University

Watch Lamont Butler Sink Buzzer-Beater to Send SDSU to National Championship

Lamont Butler ended Florida Atlantic's Cinderella run on Saturday with a mid-range jumper to send San Diego State to the National Championship game

By Charlotte Edmonds

NBC Universal, Inc.

Watch SDSU's Lamont Butler hit game-winning buzzer-beater vs. FAU originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Within a matter of seconds, the entire tide changed in NRG Stadium thanks to San Diego State guard Lamont Butler. 

Butler sunk a buzzer-beater on Saturday to lift the No. 5 Aztecs to their first ever National Championship game while ending No. 9 Florida Atlantic's improbable run through the tournament.

Despite San Diego State's impressive comeback to reduce a 14-point deficit, the Owls seemed to have an answer for everything and that they'd once again hold on to a one-point lead in the final moments of play.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis drove down the lane but missed with less than 10 seconds remaining. San Diego State's Nathan Mensah pulled down the rebound and immediately found Butler for the outlet pass. Despite having one timeout in his pocket, Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher opted to let his team run in transition, and Butler absolutely delivered.

The junior dribbled short to the right corner and looked like he might fall victim to the buzzer before crossing over to his left, pulling up for a jumper and sinking the shot over the outstretched arm of freshman guard Nick Boyd with time expiring.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

basketball

Aztecs Dream Season Continues! San Diego State Wins 1st Final Four Game, Will Play For the National Title

San Diego Padres

Padres, Cronenworth Agree to 7-Year Contract Extension

Butler's teammates were on the court in a matter of seconds, seemingly showing they never doubted the shot.

Asked about the strategic decision to not call a timeout, Dutcher said he simply "ran out plays" and just let the rest take care of itself.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

San Diego State UniversityNCAAMarch Madness
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us