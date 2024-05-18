San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves postponed by rain in Georgia

On Saturday night in Atlanta, Yu Darvish was supposed to be on the mound with a chance to win his 200th game as a professional pitcher. He'll have to wait a while longer.

The Friars game against the Braves was postponed by rain. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Monday so the rest of their 4-game series now looks like this:

Sunday 4:10 pm PT

Monday 9:20 am PT (Game 1) and 3:20 pm PT (Game 2)

San Diego did make a bit of news on Saturday, signing former Silver Slugger and Gold Glove winner David Peralta to a minor league contract. The 10-year veteran was sent to Triple-A El Paso and might serve as some outfield and DH depth in the coming weeks.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.