U.S. Men's Water Polo Looks To Stop Losing Skid in Quarterfinal vs. Spain

The U.S. men’s water polo team will have to snap a three-game losing streak for their gold-medal dreams to stay intact.

After beginning the Olympics with wins over Japan and South Africa, Team USA lost to Italy, Hungary and Greece, closing out the group round with a 2-3 record.

Now the United States faces off against undefeated Spain, who went 5-0 in group play.

The Americans entered the tournament fresh off a silver medal at the FINA World League Super Final, giving hope this might be the year Team USA wins their first gold medal in men’s water polo. The men have not medaled since 2008, when they took silver.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Viewers can watch the U.S.-Spain quarterfinal game through CNBC at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4.