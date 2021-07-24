Simone Biles, Team USA Compete in Women's Gymnastics Qualifying

Simone Biles’ extension of her legacy begins tonight at 2:10 a.m. ET when the U.S. women’s gymnastics team competes in the qualifying round at the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles will be wearing her Team USA leotard instead of her custom GOAT one, but all eyes will be on her as usual. She has a shot at making all five individual event finals if she scores high enough in her so-called weakest event, the uneven bars.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Because only two athletes from each country qualify for the event finals, no matter how high they score overall, there will be some jockeying among the U.S. gymnasts, who include individual competitors Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner in addition to the four members of the team. Suni Lee is the most likely candidate to join Biles in the all-around finals, but Jordan Chiles has been extremely consistent in recent competitions.

Watch all the action live starting at 9 p.m. with Subdivision 1. The teams with the best chances to topple Biles and Co. are the Russian Olympic Committee and China, both of which are competing in Subdivision 2 beginning at 10:50 p.m. ET.

Russia won the silver in 2016 in Rio, while China took the bronze, but both teams have talented newcomers on their teams this time around. ROC’s Viktoria Listunova would have been too young to compete if the Tokyo Games had been held as scheduled in 2020.

Team USA is in Subdivision 3 along with the team from Netherlands and individual athletes from countries including Romania and Australia. Catch all the action live at 2:10 a.m. ET or airing in NBC primetime on Sunday evening:

Women’s gymnastic qualifying wraps up with Subdivision 4 at 4:05 a.m. and Subdivision 5 at 7:20 a.m. The countries that make the team final, and the gymnasts who make the all-around and event finals, will be determined after Subdivision 5 ends.