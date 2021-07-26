Murphy, King Look to Defend Titles on Big Night for US Swimming

The U.S. swim team has captured eight medals at the Tokyo Olympics and they'll have a chance to add to that total on Day 4 of the Games.

Four medal races will take place at the Tokyo Aquatics Center on Monday night -- the men's 200m freestyle, women's 100m backstroke, men's 100m backstroke and women's 100m breaststroke.

A total of three semifinal races will precede and follow the medal events -- women's 200m freestyle, men's 200m butterfly, women's 200m individual medley -- with all of the action starting at 9:30 p.m. ET. You can watch Monday night's semifinal and final races live on NBC and streaming here:

There is at least one American in each of the finals, headlined by Regan Smith in the women's 100m backstroke, Ryan Murphy in the men's 100m backstroke and Lilly King in the women's 100m breaststroke.

Here's what you need to know to get set for a big night for Team USA:

Kieran Smith goes for second medal in Tokyo

Kieran Smith captured bronze in the men's 400m freestyle for his first Olympic medal, but now he hits the pool again seeking his first gold in the men's 200m freestyle.

Smith posted the second-best time (1:45.07) in the 200m semifinal, trailing Great Britain's Duncan Scott (1:44.60).

Regan Smith looks to build off record-setting semifinal

Regan Smith was one of three swimmers to set an Olympic record in the women's 100m backstroke semifinal. After Canada's Kylie Masse posted an Olympic record-setting time of 58.17 seconds, the 19-year-old Smith broke it by finishing in 57.96. But Smith then had her record bested by Australia's Kaylee McKeown with a 57.88 time.

Smith will be joined by fellow American Rhyan White in the 100m backstroke final.

Ryan Murphy tries to repeat as Olympic champ

After setting the world record to capture gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Ryan Murphy will attempt to defend his title in the men's 100m backstroke.

The three-time gold medalist posted the best semifinal time at 52.24. Russian Kliment Kolesnikov and Australian Mitch Larkin finished the semifinal second and third overall respectively.

Lilly King eyes second straight gold

Murphy won't be the only U.S. swimmer looking to repeat on Monday night, as Lilly King will go for a second consecutive gold medal in the women's 100m breaststroke.

King finished with the third-best semifinal time at 1:05.55, trailing 19-year-old American Lydia Jacoby (1:05.52) and Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa (1:04.82). Schoenmaker not only beat King head-to-head in the semifinal but also broke her Olympic record that was set in 2016.

Katie Ledecky headlines semifinal swimmers

The first event of the night features Katie Ledecky, who will be competing in the women's 200m freestyle semifinal. Ledecky will swim in the second semifinal, with fellow American and 2012 Olympic champ Allison Schmitt in the first heat.

Following the medal races, Americans Zach Harting and Joseph Bentz will swim in the men's 200m butterfly semifinal.

Team USA has another two swimmers, Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh, in the night's final event -- the women's 200m individual medley semifinal.