5 to Watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 3: Swimming Medals, Rugby Stars and Skateboarding History

Here’s a list of some highlights to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on July 26, 2021 – which starts Saturday evening San Diego time -- including medals in swimming and skateboarding and some loose local ties with USA's rugby team.

1) Swimming: USA Star Ledecky Has 1st Chance

to Medal in Tokyo

Katie Ledecky has been breaking world records since she was 16 and this year could be more of the same. She is already one of the most decorated female swimmers of all time.

Ledecky, who is competing in her third Olympics, qualified for the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle races. She’ll also compete in the 4×200m freestyle relay.

At the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Katie Ledecky established herself as the new face of USA Swimming at 18 years old. Now, she's back following a successful college career at Stanford and is poised to dominate another Olympic games this summer in Tokyo, Japan.

Could she become the first American woman to reach 10 career gold medals? Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus could get in the way.

Find out in swimming session 4, when medals will be awarded in the women's 100m butterfly, men's 100m breaststroke, women's 400m freestyle, and more.

And, find out how to watch swimming throughout the Olympics, here.

2) Team USA Rugby Competes

Much of Team USA's men's rugby team spends time training at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Center, so it's almost like they're local.

Before rugby star Perry Baker headed to Tokyo, he chatted with NBC 7's Steven Luke for the Olympic Dreams podcast. He lives in San Diego and spends much of his time giving back to the community.

On Sunday San Diego time, Baker and his team will compete against Kenya in the first of three pool play sessions. Watch Team USA at 7:30 p.m. PDT.

Medal matches are slated for 12:30 a.m. PDT Wednesday, July 28.

3) Women's Street Skateboarding to Make History

History will be made when medals are awarded in Women's Street Skateboarding, one of the newest sports at this year's Olympics.

Eight skaters will perform two runs and five tricks as they compete for the first Olympic medals in women's skateboarding.

There will be three Americans competing: Mariah Duran, Alexis Sablone and Alana Smith. Duran has won three X Games medals, including gold in the 2018 street event. Sablone has six X Games medals, highlighted by three street golds.

Smith only has one X Games medal, but it was a historic one. Back in 2013, Smith claimed silver in the park event at just 12 years old, becoming the youngest medalist in X Games history.

The three Americans will have to contend with favorites like Japan’s Aori Nishimura, Brazilians Pamela Rosa and Rayssa Leal and a competitive field in order to reach the podium.

4) Medals For Men's Team Gymnastics

Team USA finished fourth in the all-around qualifying competition on Saturday and will be looking to upset Japan and China in the men's team final Monday, July 26.

The team combined to post the highest score on floor exercise in qualification. Sam Mikulak (parallel bars), Brody Malone (high bar), Yul Moldauer (floor exercise) and Alec Yoder (pommel horse) qualified for individual events.

Team USA is seeking its first medal in the event since 2008, while host nation Japan is looking to repeat as gold medal winners.

Gymnast Sam Mikulak is a high-flying act on the horizonal bar, also known as the "high bar." But can he find success explaining the event using Legos?

5) Team USA Softball vs Japan

Arguably America’s strongest team through the first weekend of play, the U.S. softball team will look to remain undefeated against the host country on Sunday, July 25.

Team USA has won against Canada, Mexico, Italy, and Australia so far. A win over Japan would put the team at a perfect 5-0. The only time Team USA has gone undefeated through the entire tournament was at the 2004 Athens Olympics. The team went undefeated in the group stage at the 2008 Beijing Olympics before falling to Japan in the gold medal game.

The offense has only posted seven runs so far in Tokyo, but it has been backed up by tremendous pitching. Monica Abbott gave up the first run of the Games to Australia on Saturday night.

