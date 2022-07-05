Timely Hits Favor M's, Elude Padres in 6-2 Loss

In five innings Tuesday afternoon the Padres' first batter to the plate got on base, but they converted that into runs on just one occasion. Meanwhile the Mariners' runs not only all came with two outs, in each instance they had two outs with nobody on base.

It was one of those days for the Friars, and it added up to a 6-2 loss. The Padres are 2-8 in their last 10 games and have dropped 12 of their last 18.

Bob Melvin after today's 6-2 loss to the Mariners:



"This has been our toughest stretch of the season. We're not hitting very well, we haven't played sound baseball... You gotta fight your way through it. No one feels sorry for you."



The Padres are 6-12 in their last 18 games. — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) July 5, 2022

Mike Clevinger allowed four earned runs over six innings, while allowing six hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The righty cruised through his first eight outs of the game before Sam Haggerty belted a solo home run with two outs in the third inning. It was just the fourth of Haggerty's career.

Clevinger was an out away from getting through the fourth inning when he allowed a walk, followed by a base hit by former Padre Adam Frazier. Dylan Moore doubled in both baserunners, before Haggerty singled to right to cap a three-run frame.

Seattle strung together three hits in the 9th, culminating with a triple by J.P. Crawford to inflate their advantage to four runs.

Meanwhile, it was another game of missed opportunities for the home team. The Padres left 11 on base, and went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

They opened the second inning with three straight base hits, but came away empty. Manny Machado was stranded in the fifth following his leadoff double. Machado then struck out with two aboard one inning later.

Bob Melvin's team gets Wednesday off before hosting NL West rival San Francisco for four games beginning Thursday.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.