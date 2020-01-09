Tiger Woods Returning to Torrey Pines

The Farmers Insurance Open doesn't tee off until January 23 but Tiger Woods has already made Torrey Pines the center of the golf universe.

Woods has officially committed to play the tournament on the San Diego coast. It'll be his 2020 season debut and that means it's his first shot at making even more history.

Tiger is beyond golf. He's a transcendent figure. People want to come see Tiger Woods compete.

- Marty Gorsich, Farmers Insurance Open C.E.O.

Tiger is one win away from breaking Sam Snead's all-time wins record and his chasing career victory number 83 on this track makes perfect sense.

"The thought that we would have the opportunity here to host it at Torrey Pines in San Diego and have something of that magnitude would really be special," said Farmers Insurance Open C.E.O Marty Gorsich.

There was a pretty good chance Woods was going to come back to his event. He's won at Torrey Pines eight times as a professional, including the 2008 U.S. Open.

"We've already been doing research into things we can celebrate around his appearance here and you're looking back at pictures of his as a youngster playing Torrey Pines," said Gorsich. "He has a long, storied history that goes beyond the victories he had here as a professional."

Tiger also won six times as an amateur at the World Junior Golf Championships at Torrey Pines, giving him 14 lifetime wins there. Woods has often said this is one of his favorite courses to play because it "fits his eye" as a golfer.

Woods last won at this event in 2013. Injuries kept him from playing well, and sometimes even playing at all, in San Diego. Now back with a clean bill of health Woods will be on the short list of favorites to win again and that means the galleries are going to be massive.

"It's an amazing effect. I've never seen anything like the impact Tiger has," said Gorsich. "Tiger is beyond golf. He's a transcendent figure. People want to come see Tiger Woods compete. I compare it to Jordan or Ali or other big names of the past."

Woods is always a big draw but now that he has a chance to set the all-time record crowds are going to be huge.