San Diego Padres

The Padres Offense Starts Late, But Does Enough In 2-0 Win Over Pirates

The San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 Monday night at Petco Park. The Padres didn't get their 1st hit until the 7th inning.

By Todd Strain

The San Diego Padres didn't get a hit until the 7th inning, but it didn't matter.

The Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 at Petco Park, with all 2 runs and all their hits coming in the 7th inning.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson mystified Padres batters through the first 6 innings. Anderson carried a no-hitter into the 7th before Wil Myers broke up the no-no with a single to right-field. Tommy Pham followed with a sac-fly scoring Manny Machado, who walked earlier in the inning. Austin Nola followed with an RBI double to right-center to make it 2-0 Padres, ending Anderson's night.

Anderson's final stat line was 6.2 innings, 2 runs and 2 hits, but despite his near no-hitter, he took the loss.

All of the Padres 3 hits came in the 7th inning, with the other coming against reliever Clay Holmes.

With the Padre pitching staff dealing with injuries, pitcher Miguel Diaz made his 2021 Major League Baseball debut and pitched well as a spot starter. Diaz went 3 innings, threw 50 pitches, allowed just 1 hit, struck out 3 and did not give up a run.

After Diaz, 5 Padre relievers combined on the shutout.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

MLB 12 hours ago

Padres Set Minor League Rosters

MLB May 2

Friars Frustrated in Loss to Giants

The Padres and Pirates continue their 3-game series Tuesday night at Petco Park.

This article tagged under:

San Diego PadresMajor League BaseballOn FriarPittsburgh Pirates
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us