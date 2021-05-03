The Padres Offense Starts Late, But Does Enough In 2-0 Win Over Pirates

The San Diego Padres didn't get a hit until the 7th inning, but it didn't matter.

The Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 at Petco Park, with all 2 runs and all their hits coming in the 7th inning.

Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson mystified Padres batters through the first 6 innings. Anderson carried a no-hitter into the 7th before Wil Myers broke up the no-no with a single to right-field. Tommy Pham followed with a sac-fly scoring Manny Machado, who walked earlier in the inning. Austin Nola followed with an RBI double to right-center to make it 2-0 Padres, ending Anderson's night.

Anderson's final stat line was 6.2 innings, 2 runs and 2 hits, but despite his near no-hitter, he took the loss.

All of the Padres 3 hits came in the 7th inning, with the other coming against reliever Clay Holmes.

Wil Myers all smiles after breaking up Anderson's no-hitter in the 7th. Still no score. — Todd Strain (@TODDSTRAINNBCSD) May 4, 2021

With the Padre pitching staff dealing with injuries, pitcher Miguel Diaz made his 2021 Major League Baseball debut and pitched well as a spot starter. Diaz went 3 innings, threw 50 pitches, allowed just 1 hit, struck out 3 and did not give up a run.

After Diaz, 5 Padre relievers combined on the shutout.

The Padres and Pirates continue their 3-game series Tuesday night at Petco Park.