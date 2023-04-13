Padres

Tatis Homers Three Times, Drives in Eight Runs for El Paso

The Padres superstar tied multiple El Paso records with his incredible performance.

By Darnay Tripp

El Paso Chihuahuas

If Thursday night was any indication Fernando Tatis Jr. is ready for his long-awaited return to the Padres.

The 24-year-old star hit three home runs for El Paso in a 19-6 victory. He finished with five hits and eight runs batted in - those three stats equaled team records for the Padres' Triple-A club.

Tatis also doubled, and now sports a .478 batting average and 1.673 OPS during his stint with the Chihuahuas.

Two of Tatis' homers came off starter Jeff Criswell - the first a 451-foot blast in the second inning, the second sailed 411 feet in the fourth.

Tatis completed the hat trick with a 362-footer off former Padres teammate Logan Allen.

Bob Melvin said Tatis will return to the Padres early next week. He is slated to return from his PED suspension April 20 in Arizona.

