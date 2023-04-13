Tatis Homers Three Times, Drives in Eight Runs for El Paso

If Thursday night was any indication Fernando Tatis Jr. is ready for his long-awaited return to the Padres.

The 24-year-old star hit three home runs for El Paso in a 19-6 victory. He finished with five hits and eight runs batted in - those three stats equaled team records for the Padres' Triple-A club.

Fernando Tatis Jr. did it *again*!



111.9 mph off the bat for his second homer of the night: pic.twitter.com/CXwCH4nmaT — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 14, 2023

Tatis also doubled, and now sports a .478 batting average and 1.673 OPS during his stint with the Chihuahuas.

Two of Tatis' homers came off starter Jeff Criswell - the first a 451-foot blast in the second inning, the second sailed 411 feet in the fourth.

Tatis completed the hat trick with a 362-footer off former Padres teammate Logan Allen.

FERNANDO TATIS JR. WITH A THREE-HOMER NIGHT‼️



He is currently playing for Triple-A El Paso.



(via @MiLB)pic.twitter.com/SMAF0oIe6R — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 14, 2023

Bob Melvin said Tatis will return to the Padres early next week. He is slated to return from his PED suspension April 20 in Arizona.