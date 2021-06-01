Tatis Exits Early in Loss to Cubs

When the Padres took the field in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday in Chicago there was a surprising, and concerning sight: Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop, instead of Fernando Tatis Jr.

After starting the game, the Padres' star shortstop exited early out of precaution due to right oblique tightness.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Manager Jayce Tingler described the discomfort and tightness around Tatis' midsection. He added that the 22-year-old's strength and range of motion were good and that Tatis and the training staff were encouraged by what they saw after the game.

Tingler described their approach to the situation as day-to-day and that as of Tuesday night they didn't have enough information to determine whether the ailment would lead to a third stint on the Injured List this season. Tatis previously missed time after a positive COVID-19 test in May and a shoulder subluxation in April.

The Padres fell 4-3, with Tatis missing the last three innings worth of action.

Ryan Weathers gave up a pair of homers, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk in five frames. He struck out two batters.

Patrick Wisdom homered for the third time in two games against the Padres to put the Cubs ahead 2-0.

In the fifth inning former Cub Victor Caratini lifted a solo shot. Two batters later Tommy Pham put the Padres ahead with a two-run blast.

Wilson Contreras put Chicago ahead for good, plating two runs with a home run off of Weathers in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Padres have lost three straight, equaling their longest skid of the season.