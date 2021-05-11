Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr. Tests Positive for COVID; 2 Other Players on IL After Contact Tracing

The Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. along with Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo when they open their series in Colorado Tuesday night.

The team announced on Twitter early in the afternoon that the trio had been placed on the injured list. Later in the day, Padres manager Jayce Tingler said at a news conference that Tatis had tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic. The skipper said contact tracing revealed that Profar and Mateo may have been exposed to the virus and were both put on the injured list as well, due to health and safety protocols.

Tingler also said that the Padres are a couple players short of the 85% vaccination threshold -- COVID-19 protocols will be relaxed for players and coaches who have been vaccinated and are on teams who hit the 85% mark --- but Tingler thinks the Padres will get there. The manager also said that he thought Tatis did not break any rules.

Due to health and safety protocols, the #Padres placed SS Fernando Tatis Jr. and INF/OFs Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo on the injured list today. The club will announce corresponding roster moves prior to tonight’s game at COL. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 11, 2021

It's another layer to what has been an up-and-down start to the season for Tatis. On April 5, he suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder. He returned April 16 and has remained healthy since. The 22-year-old has posted some impressive offensive numbers, notably nine home runs and seven stolen bases in 26 games. He has struggled defensively, however, and is responsible for an MLB-leading 11 errors.

Meanwhile, Profar's versatility has made him a fixture in the lineup. His 107 at-bats are fourth-most on the team. He's made 27 appearances in the outfield, and seven as an infielder. He's hitting .234 with 10 RBI and five stolen bases.

Mateo made the Opening Day roster after a strong spring. The utility player is batting .250 and hit his first career home run this season.

Monday's series opener against the Rockies was postponed due to bad weather in Denver. The Padres had an unscheduled day off on the road, and will make up Monday's game with a doubleheader Wednesday.

