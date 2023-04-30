Warriors

Steph Curry's 50-Point Game 7 Explosion Vs. Kings Lights Up NBA Twitter

The Warriors moved on from the first-round after a riveting series

By Angelina Martin

NBA Twitter awestruck by Steph's record-breaking Game 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Behind a historic 50-point performance by Steph Curry, the Warriors are headed to the Western Conference semifinals after defeating the Sacramento Kings 120-100 in Game 7 on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.

The first-round NBA playoff series was capped by a monstrous -- yet on-brand -- performance from Curry, who became the first player in league history to score 50 or more points in a Game 7.

After watching Curry and the rest of Golden State advance to the next round, NBA Twitter couldn't believe what they had just watched unfold on the G1C floor.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

MLB

Padres and Giants Play Home Run Derby in 1st MLB Game in Mexico City

Football

No Aztecs Picked in 2023 NFL Draft, But Several Sign as Free Agents

What a show. What a game. And now, it's time for Dub Nation to celebrate -- for a couple of days, at least.

Next, Golden State will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday in the West semifinals.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WarriorsNBAGolden State WarriorsSteph CurrySacramento Kings
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us