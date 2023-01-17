Steph gifts Biden, Dubs fan Harris jerseys during DC visit originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

One day after the Warriors' 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards, Golden State returned to the White House on Tuesday to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship.

Visiting for the first time since Feb. 4, 2016, guard Steph Curry and the rest of Golden State's contingent came bearing gifts for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"We brought some gifts for you, we have two jerseys: a No. 46 and a No. 49 that we would love to have you part of Dub Nation forever and maybe find it on the wall of the Oval Office," Curry joked. "Hopefully, we'll be able to come back and check and see if it's up there.

"We want to say again thank you for letting us be here to celebrate and for our family, our staff, everybody here on the stage, it means the world and hopefully, this isn't the last time. So thank you."

Steph presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with their own Warriors jerseys pic.twitter.com/eCqc8hDyjm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 17, 2023

Before receiving their jerseys, Vice President Harris took a moment to welcome the defending champions.

"It gives me immense personal pride as the Vice President of the United States to say, 'Dub Nation is in the house,' " a smiling Harris told the crowd at hand.

Harris was born in Oakland and served in various governmental positions in the Bay Area before being selected as President Biden's running mate. Harris is a noted Warriors fan and used to ride BART to Golden State games.

Tuesday's visit is only the second time Curry and the Warriors have gone to the White House during their four championship runs. The Warriors didn't go to the White House after winning the 2017 title. Then-President Donald Trump rescinded a potential invitation after Curry said he voted against going.

After what surely was an exciting visit for Curry and the Warriors, now their attention turns to properly defending their NBA title.

Warriors fans are hoping that the visit to the White House can reinvigorate the team and give them the motivation needed to turn things around in the second half of the season.