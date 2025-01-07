San Diego Wave taps Jonas Eidevall as club's next head coach

The San Diego Wave FC needed to find a new boss, and for the second time in as many hires, their search took them overseas.

Jonas Eidevall takes over the National Women's Soccer League club after spending three seasons with Arsenal FC. He is the long-awaited successor to Casey Stoney, who also came to San Diego after coaching in England's Women's Super League for Manchester United.

“I am honored and proud to be named the head coach of San Diego Wave FC,” Eidevall said in the team's announcement. “This is a club with a clear vision for success, both on and off the field, and I am grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this talented team by the Leichtman-Levine Family and Camille Ashton. San Diego is a city with passionate fans and a vibrant fútbol culture, and I’m eager to contribute to building a winning legacy here. Together with the players, staff, and supporters, I look forward to achieving great things and making unforgettable memories for this club.”

Like Stoney, Eidevall heads to San Diego after resigning from his previous gig. The 41-year-old from Sweden managed Arsenal for three full seasons. He stepped away in October after coming away with just one win in the first four matches of their new campaign.

His decision came amidst mounting pressure. Arsenal's slow start led to cries for his removal and an atmosphere described by The Guardian as "toxic."

Eidevall did show promise during his tenure, most notably back-to-back Leagues Cups. His teams finished second in the WSL in his first season, then placed third in 2023 and 2024.

He went 80-18-22 across all team competitions, stepping away as the club's all-time leader in wins.

Eidevall now takes the reins of a team that endured a tumultuous year. The Wave missed the playoffs for the first time in its three-year history, firing Stoney in June. The 2022 NWSL Coach of the Year and 2023 Shield winner was replaced by a pair of interims - Paul Buckle and Landon Donovan.

The club also saw its biggest star step away from professional soccer. United States icon Alex Morgan announced in September her decision to retire.

Off-field issues emerged as well, with allegations of a toxic workplace. Five former employees filed a lawsuit against the organization. Then-team President Jill Ellis bore the brunt of the allegations but was not named in the lawsuit. Ellis stepped away for a role with FIFA in December.

Eidevall's new club does feature star power. Two-time NWSL Defender of the Year and MVP finalist Naomi Girma won Gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and was named the second best player in the world by ESPN. Forward Jaedyn Shaw is also a USWNT fixture and part of the Gold Medal winning squad. Kailen Sheridan was the 2022 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year, and also a Gold Medal winner with Canada in 2021.