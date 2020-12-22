San Diego State Basketball

San Diego State Too Much for St. Mary's; Aztecs Win 74-49

San Diego State basketball improved to 6-1 on the season with a dominating 25-point win over St. Mary's in a showdown of two of the top college programs on the West Coast

By Todd Strain

Nathan Mensah recorded 18 points,13 rebounds and 6 blocks to lead San Diego State to a 74-49 win over Saint Mary’s on Tuesday night in a game played at a neutral site in San Luis Obispo because of coronavirus restrictions.

Terrell Gomez had 13 points for San Diego State (6-1). Jordan Schakel added 12 points. Matt Mitchell had 10 points.

San Diego State dominated the first half and led 40-20 at halftime. The Gaels’ 20 points in the first half marked a season low, as the Aztecs held them to just 7-for-28 shooting.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

NFL Dec 21

Game On! Former USD and Current 49er QB Josh Johnson Wants to Play Video Games With You

basketball Dec 19

Slow Start Dooms Aztecs vs. BYU

Logan Johnson tied his career high with 15 points for the Gaels (8-2), whose eight-game winning streak was broken.

For San Diego State, this was a bounce-back victory after their last game, a loss to Brigham Young University that knocked them out of the national Top 25 rankings.

With the win over St. Mary's, SDSU now has impressive nonconference wins this season against UCLA, Arizona State, Pepperdine and UC Irvine.

The Aztecs next scheduled game is Dec. 31 against UNLV, but that contest is questionable due to covid concerns within the Rebels program.

This article tagged under:

San Diego State BasketballNCAAAztecs basketballNathan Mensah
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us