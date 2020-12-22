San Diego State Too Much for St. Mary's; Aztecs Win 74-49

Nathan Mensah recorded 18 points,13 rebounds and 6 blocks to lead San Diego State to a 74-49 win over Saint Mary’s on Tuesday night in a game played at a neutral site in San Luis Obispo because of coronavirus restrictions.

Terrell Gomez had 13 points for San Diego State (6-1). Jordan Schakel added 12 points. Matt Mitchell had 10 points.

San Diego State dominated the first half and led 40-20 at halftime. The Gaels’ 20 points in the first half marked a season low, as the Aztecs held them to just 7-for-28 shooting.

Logan Johnson tied his career high with 15 points for the Gaels (8-2), whose eight-game winning streak was broken.

For San Diego State, this was a bounce-back victory after their last game, a loss to Brigham Young University that knocked them out of the national Top 25 rankings.

With the win over St. Mary's, SDSU now has impressive nonconference wins this season against UCLA, Arizona State, Pepperdine and UC Irvine.

The Aztecs next scheduled game is Dec. 31 against UNLV, but that contest is questionable due to covid concerns within the Rebels program.