Watch: Padres star Jurickson Profar's son throws perfect first pitch to dad before game

Jurickson Profar and his 7-year-old son, Khairy, shared a special moment at Petco Park on Monday.

Khairy got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch to Jurickson ahead of the Padres' 3-0 win over the Detroit Tigers in San Diego. And the younger Profar dazzled with a perfect strike to dad.

Jurickson Profar's 7-year-old son Khairy fired a perfect strike while throwing out a first pitch prior to last night's @Padres game. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RWl7z5xjoZ — MLB (@MLB) September 3, 2024

The perfect CFP doesn’t exi— pic.twitter.com/rdJeQ4zfcC — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 2, 2024

How's that for a father-son experience?

The moment came during what's been a special season for the Padres outfielder. Profar, 31, is enjoying the best year of his career in 2024, hitting .280/.382/.459 with 21 homers and 81 RBIs.

Profar played in his first All-Star Game in July, less than a year after being released by the Colorado Rockies. And before receiving the All-Star nod, Profar spoke about how much the honor would mean to Khairy.

"I don't care about the individual stuff. I really don’t. But for my son? It would just mean everything," Profar said, via MLB.com's AJ Cassavell.

"One of my dreams since he was born was to be at an All-Star Game," Profar added. "He loves baseball so much. He's always watching the Home Run Derby while I'm like, 'Nah, I don't want to watch baseball during the All-Star break.' But he wants to watch it. He's always talking about baseball. So, that's why it would mean a lot."