Padres place Merrill on concussion IL before beating Diamondbacks in Arizona

Before Sunday's season finale against the Diamondbacks, the Padres placed All-Star outfielder Jackson Merrill on the 7-day concussion IL. Merrill had to leave Saturday night's game after a hard tag to the head on a stolen base attempt. He was replaced on the roster by IF/OF Trenton Brooks, a Granite Hills High School alum who has been on a hot streak at Triple-A El Paso.

The day would have been a whole lot worse had the Friars been swept in the Arizona desert. The Friars avoided that with an 8-2 win on one of those fun outings where both the pitching and hitting are really good.

Starter Nick Pivetta went 7.0 innings, striking out nine. The only runs he allowed came on a two-run homer to Eugenio Suarez, who has been the subject of trade rumors (perhaps even to the Padres, who are in the market for a right-handed power bat) and put on a show with a pair of bombs during the weekend series.

For the second straight day, though, the Padres offense has clicking. In the 4th inning, Xander Bogaerts doubled home Gavin Sheets for the first run of the day. Bogaerts had to wait a while on the bases while Jake Cronenworth wore down snakes starter Merrill Kelly. On the 10th pitch of the at-bat Cronenworth squared one up, ripping a 2-run homer into the right field seats for a 3-0 lead.

A Luis Arraez RBI double made it 4-0 before Suarez cut the lead in half. The Padres put it away in the 7th inning with some help from Fernando Tatis Jr., who looks like he's back to his early season form. Tati dropped a double into left-centerfield to bring home Elias Diaz, part of a four-hit day for the All-Star outfielder.

A night after giving up a four-run lead in the 9th inning the Friars offense padded the lead as much as they could. In the top of the 9th Diaz smashed a solo homer to left and Manny Machado singled home Tatis Jr. to put a bow on the win, and it was a big one because of what's coming next.

The Padres head to Los Angeles to start a four-game series against the Dodgers starting Monday night with Dylan Cease on the mound against Ben Casparius.