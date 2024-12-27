San Diego Padres announce 2025 FanFest, publish ticket signup link

The San Diego Padres will hold its 2025 FanFest on Feb. 1, featuring appearances from current and former Padres players and opportunities to take the field, it was announced Friday.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., though Padres Members can get in early at 9 a.m.

The 2025 FanFest is expected to feature morning and afternoon autograph sessions with players and broadcasters throughout Petco Park, as well as a chance for fans to hear from players, coaches, and members of the Padres front office during three Q&A panels held in Gallagher Square.

Kids 14 and younger can run the bases on the field, while other fans will be able to catch fly balls in the outfield.

The 2025 FanFest will also offer various stadium tours, to include a preview of the revamped Western Metal Supply Co. building in left field. A Padres Foundation garage sale will also be held in Park Boulevard Plaza, with proceeds going towards charitable ends through the Padres Foundation.

Fans can get up to four free digital tickets for the FanFest now here.