San Diego native Kyra Carusa signs new contract to stay with Wave

Kyra Carusa is staying home.

The San Diego native signed a new contract that keeps her with the Wave in 2024, with an option for the 2025 season. Carusa, who graduated from Del Norte High School, joined Casey Stoney's team after representing Ireland in last summer's World Cup.

Carusa made an immediate impact, starting four of her eight matches with the Wave and netting a pair of goals.

"Being a part of a team you guys are in a grind together," Carusa told NBC 7. "I'm so excited to know that I get more time to do that in San Diego."

Carusa returns with a core that includes USWNT legend Alex Morgan and emerging star Naomi Girma. Abby Dahlkemper also has World Cup experience, and Jaedyn Shaw got her first taste of national team play in 2023. Canada's Kailen Sheridan was the 2022 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year, while Emily van Egmond (Australia) and Sofia Jakobsson (Sweden) also played in the 2023 World Cup.

"Looking at the squad we have and knowing the women we have on the team I'm so excited to be back with them and to be a part of something as historic as the last two seasons have been, and that's the most important thing to me," Carusa said. "I want it to be historic, I want to do something big. I'm excited about that."

The Wave made the postseason in each of their first two seasons, and claimed the NWSL Shield in 2023. San Diego has set numerous attendance records along the way. Their 2023 season ended in a 1-0 loss at home to OL Reign in the league semifinals.