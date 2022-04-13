Report: Derek Carr Signs Three-Year Extension with Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr, the longest tenured quarterback in the AFC, reportedly has signed a three-year extension with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The #Raiders and star QB Derek Carr have agreed to terms on a 3-year contract extension worth $121.5M, source said. The agreement ties Carr to Las Vegas through the 2025 season. He is already the longest tenured QB in the AFC. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2022

The deal is worth $121.5 million and ties Carr to the Raiders through the 2025 season. The deal includes a no-trade clause.

Carr last signed an extension in 2017, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $125 million.

Derek Carr's $40.5 million new-money average on his new three-year extension with the #Raiders puts him 5th among QBs and makes him the 7th member of the $40M+ club, joining Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 13, 2022

The 31-year-old California native was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Carr was the 36th overall pick and the fourth quarterback to be selected that year.

Fresh out of Fresno State, where he received first-team All-MWC honors twice, Carr drove the Raiders to the playoffs in 2016 after only two seasons on the team. It was a cause for celebration for the Raiders, being the franchise’s first postseason appearance since 2002. Carr helped lead the Raiders back to the postseason in 2021.

Carr finished his 2021 season with 4,804 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He is a three-time Pro Bowler (2015 - 2017), a two-time MWC Offensive Player of the Year (2012, 2013) and a recipient of the Sammy Baugh Trophy (2013).