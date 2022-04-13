Derek Carr

Report: Derek Carr Signs Three-Year Extension with Las Vegas Raiders

It looks like the Raiders get an additional three years with QB Derek Carr

By Kristen Conti

Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders passes the ball during the first quarter of the NFL match between Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.
Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Derek Carr, the longest tenured quarterback in the AFC, reportedly has signed a three-year extension with the Las Vegas Raiders. 

The deal is worth $121.5 million and ties Carr to the Raiders through the 2025 season. The deal includes a no-trade clause.

Carr last signed an extension in 2017, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $125 million. 

The 31-year-old California native was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Carr was the 36th overall pick and the fourth quarterback to be selected that year.

Fresh out of Fresno State, where he received first-team All-MWC honors twice, Carr drove the Raiders to the playoffs in 2016 after only two seasons on the team. It was a cause for celebration for the Raiders, being the franchise’s first postseason appearance since 2002. Carr helped lead the Raiders back to the postseason in 2021.

Carr finished his 2021 season with 4,804 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He is a three-time Pro Bowler (2015 - 2017), a two-time MWC Offensive Player of the Year (2012, 2013) and a recipient of the Sammy Baugh Trophy (2013).

