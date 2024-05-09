Padres

On Friar Podcast: Weighing the Good with the Bad at the Quarter Point

Dylan Cease has been unbelievable while Xander Bogaerts has been underwhelming.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

The Padres have provides reasons for optimism along with cause for concern. Balance it out and you've got a .500 ballclub at the quarter point of the season. Derek discusses what we've learned so far, and the guys hear what fans are most hopeful about and what has them most worried. Dylan Cease, Jurickson Profar, Xander Bogaerts and the bullpen all make their way into the conversation.

