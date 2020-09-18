Friars Will Be Visitors in Own Ballpark for Friday Night Game

This weekend, the Padres will feel a lot like the Chargers do: They'll be visitors in their own stadium.

Poor air quality caused by wildfires in the Pacific Northwest forced a move for the three-game series between the Padres and Mariners, from T-Mobile Park to Petco Park. Seattle, however, will be the designated home team for all three games.

Friday night's matchup will see the return of Chris Paddack to the mound for the Friars. Paddack left his last start after just two innings with a sprained ankle and was given a couple of extra days off to get it healed up. Paddack, the Opening Day starter for the Padres, might be pitching for his spot in the post-season starting rotation.

Right now Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet, in some order, will be the top two starters once the Friars clinch a playoff berth (their magic number is three, so that could happen as early as this weekend). After them, it's looking like a battle between Paddack and Zach Davies.

Seattle will counter with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who beat the Padres 8-3 at Petco Park last month. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 pm in the East Village.

