City of Santee voting on new rules to oversee Starlight Circle holiday displays

Changes may be coming to one of San Diego County's most popular holiday light displays. Local leaders in Santee are discussing changes to Starlight Circle because of the crowds and traffic.

Thousands of people go to the small community that is known to have decorations and music on the street, helping people get into the holiday spirit.

“The kids love all of the decorations. Their faces light up as soon as they come around the corner. They explode,” Robert Zabrowski said.

The festive event has faced some challenges. Some residents complain about the traffic and trash that is left behind.

“The vendors are not so welcomed primarily because they will set up in the street or block the sidewalk and that becomes a problem with foot traffic and or car traffic,” Zabrowski said.

City of Santee leaders are expected to pass an ordinance that changes the municipal code, giving them more oversight for what happens at the private event.

“It would allow for the city manager in the city to be able to establish some rules and regulations for events – large events in our community that have some sort of public impact. They don’t go through a standard permit process, they’re private events,” city of Santee City Manager Marlene Best said.

The leaders stress they’re not trying to take over the private event, but they want to make sure it runs smoothly.

“The city is looking at putting additional trash cans out to make sure that trash can get picked up,” Best said. “We’re also trying to work with neighboring properties, specifically our high school to see if we can put a porta-potty there.”

Some residents agree with the city’s approach.

“I’m kind of OK with the city doing as much as they can without taking it over. It is a nice line,” Zabrowski said.

The second reading is happening on Wednesday, in which the measure is expected to pass.

Many people in the Starlight Circle community are looking forward to the event.

“It’s really a neat thing. It really is,” Steve Mace said.