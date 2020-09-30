Padres Turn to Paddack in Game One Against Cardinals

After missing out on the playoffs for 13 straight years, the Padres will be the less seasoned club when they take the field for game one of their Wild Card Series against the Cardinals. But as Jayce Tingler likes to point out, they won't be lacking experience after Wednesday.

That goes for both starting pitchers.

St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said Monday that 32-year-old rookie Kwang-Hyun Kim will start for the Cardinals, then on Tuesday leaked the news that Chris Paddack will be on the mound for the Padres. Tingler later confirmed that Paddack will make his playoff debut.

"I think it's going to be a great experience for him, I think he's ready for this moment," Tingler said. "I think he's ready to make a run."

Paddack, who showed the makings of a budding ace as a rookie, has had an underwhelming second season. After posting a 3.33 ERA in 2019, that number rose to 4.73 over his 12 starts this summer.

The idea of Paddack as a game on starter would have elicited no surprise prior to the season. Paddack got the nod on Opening Day, and tossed six shutout innings. His performance was inconsistent from that point on. In a September 18th start against the Mariners he allowed one hit and no runs in six innings. Seven days later he capped his regular season with a 3.2 inning performance that saw the Giants tag him for five runs on eight hits with three homers.

"This game is very hard and I've realized that this year dealing with some adversity and a little bit of some learning experience on the way, but I'm excited." Paddack said Tuesday. "I'm gonna go out there and dominate. I'm gonna go out there and pitch with confidence. I'm gonna go out there and pitch with emotion."

While the 24-year-old has battled his mechanics and struggled with location at times, he has also admitted to shortcomings on the mental side of the game. He reiterated the importance of not thinking too much on the mound when he spoke to reporters Tuesday.

"I'll be mentally prepared, I'm ready to go," Paddack reassured.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals will send out 'KK', their impressive first year major leaguer. The left-hander from South Korea posted a 1.62 ERA, a number that would be even lower had he not surrendered four runs in 5.1 innings in a September 19th start against the Pirates. In his eight appearances, that was the only time he allowed more than one earned run. In each of his previous four outings he allowed no earned runs, while lasting at least five innings and giving up three hits.

The Cardinals mapped out their pitching plan Monday, with Adam Wainwright slotted for game two and Jack Flaherty if there's a game three.

The Padres still have questions heading into Wednesday. Tingler did not announce a starter for game two, because of the uncertainty around Mike Clevinger (elbow impingement) and Dinelson Lamet (biceps tightness).

Tingler said Clevinger threw well in a bullpen session Tuesday. Lamet, who threw from 120 feet Monday worked out but did not do much throwing on the eve of their playoff opener. The manager said they would have conversations with their medical staff, coaching staff and front office before making a decision on the pitchers' status for the series.

They have until 10 a.m. Wednesday to make that call.

The presence of even one of the teams' two top arms would be a major boost for the club heading into its first postseason appearance since 2006. It just so happens that their long-awaited return comes against the only National League team that has bested the Friars in the postseason. In 2005 and 2006 St. Louis went 6-1 over the course of their two NLDS meetings. The Cardinals swept the Padres in 1996.

This time around San Diego's club booked an appearance in October by going 37-23 over an abbreviated season, posting the third best record in Major League Baseball.

By any measure, the 2020 season is already an enormous success. Beginning Wednesday the Padres have a chance to punctuate their breakthrough season, and announce their arrival as true competitors.

