Padres Top Prospect C.J. Abrams Makes Opening Day Roster

C.J. Abrams played like a big leaguer at Spring Training. On Thursday he became one.

The Padres included the 21-year-old infielder on their 28-man Opening Day roster.

Opportunity presented itself this year for Abrams by way of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s wrist injury. Abrams got steady work in Cactus League games and responded with a tremendous spring. The lefthander hit .324 and posted an .873 OPS.

Abrams also hit two home runs and stole three bases.

The top prospect in the Padres system, Abrams has only played in the infield as a pro. His athleticism has led some to wonder if he could transition to the outfield - an area where the club lacks depth. In their final Spring Training game Bob Melvin played Abrams in right field for four innings.

The Padres also selected the contract of outfielder Jose Azocar. In his first spring with the club the 25-year-old posted a .304 average and a .929 OPS.

Those two join Austin Adams, Austin Nola, Robert Suarez and Steven Wilson on their first Major League Opening Day roster. Suarez and Wilson are also in line to make their big league debuts.

A few key Padres will start the season on the Injured List.

Mike Clevinger and Luis Garcia will be on the shelf for at least 10 days, retroactive to April 4.

Tatis Jr. begins the year on the 60-Day IL as he recovers from surgery on his broken left wrist.