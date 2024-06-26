Padres

Padres sweep Nationals behind 2 home runs from Kyle Higashioka.

The San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals 8-5 Wednesday to wrap up the home stand with 6 wins in 7 games

By Todd Strain

It was a series to remember for the San Diego Padres.

Monday, Jurickson Profar hit a 2-out 2-run single to rally the Padres from 4 runs down in the 10th inning to win 7-6.

Tuesday, a bench clearing skirmish, followed by clutch home runs from Manny Machado and Profar gave the Padres a 9-7 win in one of the most spirited games of the season.

Wednesday, the Padres completed the 3-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with an 8-5 win.

The Padres rode to victory Wednesday behind the right arm of starting pitcher Dylan Cease. Cease pitched an absolute gem, going 7 innings, with 9 strikeouts, allowing 0 runs and just 1 hit. With the win Cease upped his record to 7-6 on the season.

The majority of the offense came from Kyle Higashioka. The Padres catcher has been scorching this month and he got the scoring started with a 2-run homer into the Western Metal Supply building. It was Higashioka's 6th homer of the month.

https://twitter.com/TalkinBaseball_/status/1806090076474245479

Then in the 8th inning, Higashioka added a grand-slam, giving him 2 homers and 6 RBI in the game. The grand-slam also upped his total homers in June to 7.

Higashioka also singled in the 4th inning and scored on an RBI single by Profar, it was Profar's 55th RBI of the season, adding to his team leading total.

Things did get interesting in the 9th inning, when an 8-0 Padres lead turned into an 8-5 ballgame.

Next up for the Padres a 6-game road trip against the Red Sox and Rangers, which starts Friday in Boston.

PadresSan Diego Padres
