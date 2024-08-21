San Diego Padres

Padres rally yet again, beat Twins 7-5

Jurickson Profar hit a go-ahead 3-run homer in the 8th inning to power the Padres to the win Tuesday night at Petco Park.

By Todd Strain

The San Diego Padres have won 22 of their last 27 games, many of those wins have featured dramatic late inning comebacks and yet another rally to remember happened Tuesday night at Petco Park.

In the 7th inning the Padres trailed 3-1, when Manny Machado hit a game tying 2-run homer. It was Machado's 20th homer of the season.

In the 8th inning the Padres trailed 5-3, when Jurickson Profar hit a go-ahead 3-run homer to give the Padres a 6-5 lead. It was Profar's 20th homer of the season.

San Diego added another run and beat Minnesota 7-5. With the win, the Padres secured their 9th winning series in their last 10.

San Diego will go for the series sweep against the Twins Wednesday at Petco Park.

Before the game, the Padres placed Ha-Seong Kim on the 10-day injured list due to right shoulder inflamation.

San Diego Padres
