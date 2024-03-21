Padres

On Friar Podcast: On Friar Live! A Split in Seoul with Greg Garcia, Bernie Wilson

What did we see in Seoul and what do the Padres need to do to make it a successful season?

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

The guys take the show on the road and wrap up the Seoul Series with some guests at Oggi's in Mission Valley. A tale of two games, and a glimpse at what the lineup's potential. Any reason to be worried about the arms? The guys are joined by former Padre Greg Garcia, who played for Mike Shildt with the Cardinals. And the bro Bernie Wilson shares his take on the club.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

