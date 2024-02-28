Digital-ticket reservations begin on Leap Day for Padres owner Peter Seidler's celebration of life

The week before Opening Day, the Padres will take time to celebrate the life and legacy of Peter Seidler, lost a fight with cancer late last year.

Fans who hope to be in attendance for the ceremony will need to reserve digital tickets beginning Thursday.

Seidler's celebration of life will take place at Petco Park on March 23 beginning at 1:00 p.m. While admission is free, those digital ticket will be required.

Seating for the event will be on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the Padres. Parking will also be free of charge inside the Lexus Premier Lot, Tailgate Lot and Padres Parkade.

The team will be wearing a "PS" jersey patch throughout the 2024 season. The first 10,000 fans in the gates for ceremony will receive a jersey patch of their own.

Seidler passed away Nov. 14 at the age of 63. His desire to bring a World Series to San Diego and willingness to make bold financial investments in the team earned him the admiration of fans. Seidler also made a significant impact with his philanthropic work, particularly in service to San Diego's homeless population.