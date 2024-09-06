Padres blow 3-run 9th inning lead to Tigers and lose 4-3.

The San Diego Padres were almost a season high 20 games over .500.

The Padres carried a 3-0 lead in to the 9th inning and were one strike away from completing a 3-game sweep of the Tigers.

However, the Padres post game party at Petco Park never materialized. Parker Meadows hit a grand-slam with 2 outs and 2 strikes in the 9th inning off Robert Suarez, giving Detroit a 4-3 lead.

The Padres bats were doing damage early in this game as Jurickson Profar hit a solo home run in the 1st inning to give the Padres a 1-0 lead.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Next inning, Xander Bogaerts hit a 2-run homer giving the Padres a 3-0.

Xander Bogaerts SEE YA pic.twitter.com/vnhyFpWb0P — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 6, 2024

Starting pitcher Martin Perez supported the early offense with 6.1 innings of shutout baseball to pick up the win.

The Padres loss, coupled with the Diamondbacks loss held San Diego's lead in the NL Wildcard at 1 game.

Next up the Padres welcome former manager Bob Melvin and the San Francisco Giants to Petco Park for a 3-game series starting Friday.