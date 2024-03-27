Padres announce local TV plan for 2024 season

A question that has followed the Padres for much of the offseason was finally answered late on the eve of Petco Park Opening Day.

"How can we watch the Padres this season?"

The team had already rolled out its Padres.TV streaming package, but plans for local cable carriers were not announced until late Wednesday night.

Padres games will be available on the following cable providers:

AT&T U-verse: Channel 781 or 1781

COX: Channel 83

Spectrum: Channel 305 or 443

DirecTV: Channel 694-3

The Padres.TV streaming package is available for $19.99/month or $99.99 for the entire season. Fans can also access games through a separate streaming option available on FUBO.

The team will provide pregame and postgame shows for all broadcasts, including a special hour long pregame on Opening Day followed by a half hour postgame show following Thursday's home opener against the Giants.