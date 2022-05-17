2022 NBA Draft

Orlando Magic Win 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, Will Pick No. 1 Overall

This is the fourth time since 1992 that Orlando has won the draft lottery

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Orlando Magic win 2022 NBA Draft Lottery, will pick No. 1 overall originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the first pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic select…

Well, we don’t know yet. But we do know that the Magic will pick at No. 1 overall after winning the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Picks two through four will be made by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings, respectively.

The Rockets (20-62), Magic (22-60) and Pistons (23-59) were the three worst teams this season, which gave them a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick and a 52.1% chance at a top-four pick. Detroit dropped to the No. 5 overall pick after Sacramento jumped into the top-four.

This will be the fourth time in franchise history that the Magic select first overall, with their previous picks being Dwight Howard (2004), Chris Webber (1993) and Shaquille O’Neal (1992).

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

MLB May 16

Baseball for Breakfast … Will We Ever Have a Morning 1st Pitch at Petco Park?

Alex Morgan May 16

Wave Win Again! San Diego Wave FC Wins For The 3rd Time In 3 NWSL Games

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Duke’s Paolo Banchero will be in the mix for the top pick this year. The 2022 NBA Draft is set for June 23.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

2022 NBA DraftNBA Draft Lotteryorlando magic
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us