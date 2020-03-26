OnFriar Podcast: Still Waiting for Baseball

Thursday would have been a celebration at Petco Park. The Padres were scheduled to play the Rockies in the first game of the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

The coronavirus pandemic has placed the season (and the entire American sports world really) on indefinite hold. But on a day like this the OnFriar Podcast will still talk Padres baseball.

NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson discuss topics like: How are some of the players doing as they prepare to continue preparing for the season, whenever that may be? And is it alright to be upset that baseball is not here with everything else going on in the world?

Thank you for listening and, as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred mentioned in a letter to fans on Thursday, please keep yourself and your families safe during this time by listening to the advice of health care professionals. We want to see you all healthy and happy at Petco Park when the 2020 season starts.