Padres

On Friar Podcast: Tatis is Back! So is Darvish, Padres Load Up for Home Stretch

Fernando Tatis Jr. announced his return in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

Fernando Tatis Jr. is back! Wednesday he delivered the club's ninth walk off of the season, with the first of his career. Yu Darvish made his long awaited return Wednesday. Jackson Merrill keeps coming up huge. Meanwhile Joe Musgrove is straight up shoving. The Padres are loading up for the home stretch. And Luis Arraez just refuses to strike out. Fresh out of the clubhouse Todd lets Darnay know what the squad had to say after Darvish's start, and the guys discuss the promising state of affairs with a few weeks to go.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBBaseballSan Diego PadresOn Friar
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us