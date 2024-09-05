On Friar Podcast: Tatis is Back! So is Darvish, Padres Load Up for Home Stretch

Fernando Tatis Jr. is back! Wednesday he delivered the club's ninth walk off of the season, with the first of his career. Yu Darvish made his long awaited return Wednesday. Jackson Merrill keeps coming up huge. Meanwhile Joe Musgrove is straight up shoving. The Padres are loading up for the home stretch. And Luis Arraez just refuses to strike out. Fresh out of the clubhouse Todd lets Darnay know what the squad had to say after Darvish's start, and the guys discuss the promising state of affairs with a few weeks to go.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.