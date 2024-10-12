On Friar Podcast: Shutout in the Series Finale, Dodgers End Padres Season

That one will sting all offseason. With the exception of two pitches Yu Darvish was masterful. But for the second straight game the Padres' offense never showed up. The Dodgers ended one of the best seasons San Diego has ever had, with a Game 5 shutout. What went wrong the last couple games? Should Shildt have pulled Darvish after six? Would it have even mattered? And how do we process a painful end to a terrific season?

