On Friar Podcast: Padres Keep Band Together, Dodgers Lose, and Clubhouse Rules

Are we totally sure Melvin will be back? What might the future hold for Juan Soto?

By Darnay Tripp

Derek and Darnay get together for the first time since the Padres decided to run it back. How’re we feeling about what we’ve heard and read since the season ended? Is there still time for a surprise? The Dodgers blew it again in the playoffs and the Friar Faithful rejoices. And the Braves started a discussion about journalistic integrity and clubhouse etiquette.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

