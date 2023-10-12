On Friar Podcast: Padres Keep Band Together, Dodgers Lose, and Clubhouse Rules

Derek and Darnay get together for the first time since the Padres decided to run it back. How’re we feeling about what we’ve heard and read since the season ended? Is there still time for a surprise? The Dodgers blew it again in the playoffs and the Friar Faithful rejoices. And the Braves started a discussion about journalistic integrity and clubhouse etiquette.

