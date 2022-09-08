On Friar Podcast: Padres in Promising Position – Good Signs Despite Soto's Struggles

The Padres' supporting cast stepped up to deliver two crucial wins this week which put them in the driver's seat in the Wild Card race. Darnay and Todd discuss their performances against Arizona and the gap it created ahead of the Brewers.

Suddenly things are looking pretty promising for this Padres squad. They've received timely contributions from all over the lineup, while Juan Soto has slumped. The guys share their outlook on the All-Star right fielder, then finish by sharing what they'd like to see from the club this weekend against the Dodgers.

