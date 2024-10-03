On Friar Podcast: Padres Headed Back to the NLDS! But Musgrove's Elbow a Concern

The Padres are NLDS bound for the second time in three years! An explosive second inning ended Max Fried's day and put them in control of Game 2 and the series against Atlanta. But the vibes took a hit when Joe Musgrove exited early with an elbow ailment. Higgy homered again. Jackson Barrel did Rookie of the year things. Suarez and the bullpen got tested against a resilient Braves club.

