On Friar Podcast: Padres Headed Back to the NLDS! But Musgrove's Elbow a Concern

Higgy! Merrill! Suarez! Absolute scenes in their close out win over the Braves. But one big question looms.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

The Padres are NLDS bound for the second time in three years! An explosive second inning ended Max Fried's day and put them in control of Game 2 and the series against Atlanta. But the vibes took a hit when Joe Musgrove exited early with an elbow ailment. Higgy homered again. Jackson Barrel did Rookie of the year things. Suarez and the bullpen got tested against a resilient Braves club.

