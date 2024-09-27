Padres

On Friar Podcast: Padres have work to do after Dodgers dash division dreams

Along with their beloved Padres, the Friar Faithful will be rooting for the Brewers this weekend.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

Tuesday at Dodger Stadium was fun. The last two nights? Not so much. Los Angeles pummeled the Padres in Thursday's finale, and in doing so secured the NL West crown. The bullpen was spotty and the lineup is slumping. Now the Friars have work to do to secure homefield advantage at Petco Park. What does the playoff picture look like, and how worried should we be after the last couple days? Darnay and Todd discuss.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBBaseballSan Diego PadresOn Friar
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us