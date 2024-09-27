On Friar Podcast: Padres have work to do after Dodgers dash division dreams

Tuesday at Dodger Stadium was fun. The last two nights? Not so much. Los Angeles pummeled the Padres in Thursday's finale, and in doing so secured the NL West crown. The bullpen was spotty and the lineup is slumping. Now the Friars have work to do to secure homefield advantage at Petco Park. What does the playoff picture look like, and how worried should we be after the last couple days? Darnay and Todd discuss.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.