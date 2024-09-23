Padres

On Friar Podcast: Padres Enter Final Week with Everything to Play For

The Padres could win the NL West, get a Wild Card bye and more. Do we dare dream?

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

The Padres didn't pop bottles at Petco Park, but they handled business on their end - and now have one of their biggest weeks ahead of them. At the very least they could be a Wild Card team. At most - the NL's top seed is still in play (even if it's a longshot). Fernando Tatis Jr. had another walk off, Jurickson Profar is getting toasty again, starters have been sharp, and the Faithful has come out in record numbers. The guys discuss the final home series of the regular season, and the possibilities ahead.

