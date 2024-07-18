Padres

On Friar Podcast: Padres 2nd Half Predictions: Trades, Wild Card, Stars and More

What will AJ Preller pull off at the deadline and could it involve moving a fan favorite?

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

NBC Universal, Inc.

After a rollercoaster of a first half, what will the next 63 games bring? Derek and Darnay offer up some predictions for the next two and a half months. What will A.J. Preller pull off at the deadline? Which stars will show up? Can Cy Young Cease come back full time? Will Profar and Merrill keep playing at an All-Star level? And how will it all shake out in the Wild Card race? The guys take a stab at all that and more!

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBBaseballSan Diego PadresOn Friar
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us