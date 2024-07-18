On Friar Podcast: Padres 2nd Half Predictions: Trades, Wild Card, Stars and More

After a rollercoaster of a first half, what will the next 63 games bring? Derek and Darnay offer up some predictions for the next two and a half months. What will A.J. Preller pull off at the deadline? Which stars will show up? Can Cy Young Cease come back full time? Will Profar and Merrill keep playing at an All-Star level? And how will it all shake out in the Wild Card race? The guys take a stab at all that and more!

