On Friar Podcast: One Win from the NLCS! Padres Beat Dodgers in Game 3

What. A. Game. The Padres exploded for six runs in the second inning, and that was enough to beat the Dodgers in Game 3 and take a 2-1 series lead. Once again they've got a chance to clinch a spot in the NLCS at Petco Park! Fernando Tatis Jr. went deep! Freight train! Suarez for four outs! The bullpen! Plus plenty of intrigue leading into Tuesday night. Scenes!

