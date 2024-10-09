Padres

On Friar Podcast: One Win from the NLCS! Padres Beat Dodgers in Game 3

Will history repeat itself? The Padres have a chance to set Petco Park ablaze Wednesday thanks to one explosive inning.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

What. A. Game. The Padres exploded for six runs in the second inning, and that was enough to beat the Dodgers in Game 3 and take a 2-1 series lead. Once again they've got a chance to clinch a spot in the NLCS at Petco Park! Fernando Tatis Jr. went deep! Freight train! Suarez for four outs! The bullpen! Plus plenty of intrigue leading into Tuesday night. Scenes!

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBBaseballSan Diego PadresOn Friar
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us