On Friar Podcast: One Win from the NLCS! Padres Beat Dodgers in Game 3

What. A. Game. The Padres exploded for six runs in the second inning, and that was enough to beat the Dodgers in Game 3 and take a 2-1 series lead. Once again they've got a chance to clinch a spot in the NLCS at Petco Park! Fernando Tatis Jr. went deep! Freight train! Suarez for four outs! The bullpen! Plus plenty of intrigue leading into Tuesday night. Scenes!
LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.