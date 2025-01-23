On Friar Podcast: Jon Morosi on the Padres Quiet and Concerning Offseason

So are they ever going to do anything? The guys turn to MLB Network's Jon Morosi in search of answers. The Padres missed out on Roki Sasaki. Are moves finally on the horizon? Morosi shares his thoughts on a stagnant winter, the ownership power struggle. Last time he joined us he gave an optimistic outlook heading into 2024. We need him to do that again. They guys recorded a few hours before the Profar-Braves news broke.

