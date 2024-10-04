Padres

On Friar Podcast: Ah Shoot, Here We Go Again: Padres vs. Dodgers NLDS Preview!

It’s the series everyone wanted, and it seems destined to go the difference.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

It's the series everyone was hoping for. Padres and Dodgers for the NLDS once again! Darnay has Jim Russell in to look ahead to the rematch of the 2022 classic. Any news on Joe Musgrove? Dodgers make a pitching switch. Higgy has heated up. What do we take from the season series? What did we learn from their last meeting? And what on earth is gonna happen?

