NBA Twitter Goes Bonkers After Draymond Green Steps on Domantas Sabonis

Draymond stepping on Sabonis sends NBA Twitter into a frenzy originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green certainly made his presence felt in the Warriors' 114-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series on Monday at Golden 1 Center.

With just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the Kings leading 91-87, Green and Kings center Domantas Sabonis got tangled up under the basket. Sabonis appeared to hold on to Green's right leg before the Warriors forward stepped on the big man's chest as he attempted to free himself from Sabonis.

Green received a technical foul Flagrant 2 and was ejected from the game, which sent NBA Twitter into a frenzy.

Draymond has been given a Flagrant 2 and was ejected after this play pic.twitter.com/aKDqJ174Q0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 18, 2023

Bruh Draymond gave Sabonis the Seth Rollins stomp pic.twitter.com/RaeEBI8osV pic.twitter.com/7sDAbOgTSn — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 18, 2023

Draymond green rushing to his hotel room to film another podcast episode after getting ejected pic.twitter.com/YAl1bmyCyg — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) April 18, 2023

Draymond sucks chants pic.twitter.com/JVujpOyoJZ — Morgan Ragan (@momoragan) April 18, 2023

“Sabonis goes for the rebound”



Draymond:

pic.twitter.com/7JonE1n1Ch — Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh) April 18, 2023

draymond literally at all times: pic.twitter.com/z14Xaiwq10 — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) April 18, 2023

Draymond Green when Sabonis grabbed his leg: pic.twitter.com/E1OY5PDnKH — K.BO XXV (@KBO_XXV) April 18, 2023

how Draymond did Sabonis 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HiemsZ5xxy — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 18, 2023

Draymond after getting ejected for stomping Sabonis pic.twitter.com/P3x6jrGHnP — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 18, 2023

Draymond when there’s a player on the floor pic.twitter.com/MZ3EhgV8F3 — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) April 18, 2023

Draymond’s defense on Sabonis all game 😭 😭 💯



pic.twitter.com/PQhekk7ezR — 𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖕𝖍𝖊𝖓¹⁰ 🧸 (@dariusgarlandd) April 18, 2023

Green's ejections never are a good thing for the Warriors, but do oftentimes provide some sort of spark.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, that spark was not enough to secure a come-from-behind win over the Kings.